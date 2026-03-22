Don Lemon Was Supposed To Be Near Rihanna's Home Night of Shooting

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Don Lemon's had a rough year so far, but it could've been a lot worse! The journalist told us he was supposed to be in Rihanna's neighborhood the night a shooting was reported at her house.

We caught up with Don at the 12th Annual Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards on Saturday, where he told us how lucky he was not to get caught in the line of fire earlier this month.

Don says he has a friend who lives near Rihanna's home and was supposed to visit her, but opted not to because of complications caused by the L.A. Marathon. And it's a good thing ... according to Don, his friend lived so close to the shooting that her house was actually damaged in the incident.

Talk about a close call!

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But it's about time Don had some good luck. He's still dealing with legal issues stemming from his arrest for covering an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota.