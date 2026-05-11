A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Celebrate Mother's Day After Icy Met Gala
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Step Out for Mother's Day Date Following Icy Met Gala Outing
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A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrated Mother's Day with a night out in NYC ... days after a what appeared to be a tense Met Gala outing.
The superstar couple was snapped going into the fancy Italian joint Cucina Alba ... but neither one had much to say to the paparazzi.
And that kinda makes sense ... since the couple made headlines for appearing to have a heated chat at the Met Gala last week.
Clearly, it's all good ... and they both looked fire as they strutted past the cameras into dinner.
Of course, the couple has 3 kids together -- sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki -- and it seems their gift was a night home with the babysitter!