A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Celebrate Mother's Day After Icy Met Gala

Play video content Video: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Celebrate Mother’s Day Following Met Gala Drama BACKGRID

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrated Mother's Day with a night out in NYC ... days after a what appeared to be a tense Met Gala outing.

The superstar couple was snapped going into the fancy Italian joint Cucina Alba ... but neither one had much to say to the paparazzi.

And that kinda makes sense ... since the couple made headlines for appearing to have a heated chat at the Met Gala last week.

Clearly, it's all good ... and they both looked fire as they strutted past the cameras into dinner.