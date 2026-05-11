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A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Celebrate Mother's Day After Icy Met Gala

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Step Out for Mother's Day Date Following Icy Met Gala Outing

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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MOM'S NIGHT OUT
Video: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Celebrate Mother’s Day Following Met Gala Drama
BACKGRID

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrated Mother's Day with a night out in NYC ... days after a what appeared to be a tense Met Gala outing.

The superstar couple was snapped going into the fancy Italian joint Cucina Alba ... but neither one had much to say to the paparazzi.

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And that kinda makes sense ... since the couple made headlines for appearing to have a heated chat at the Met Gala last week.

Clearly, it's all good ... and they both looked fire as they strutted past the cameras into dinner.

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Of course, the couple has 3 kids together -- sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki -- and it seems their gift was a night home with the babysitter!

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