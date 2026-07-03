Travis Kelce's NFL Friends Work Out Before Taylor Swift Wedding

Play video content Video: NFL Players Get a Work Out in Before Taylor and Travis Wedding BACKGRID

Tight End University is getting ready to watch Travis Kelce marry Taylor Swift ... and before the big wedding bash, the NFL studs hit up a gym to get in a workout.

George Kittle, Robert Tonyan, and Zach Ertz were spotted on their way to a gym on Friday in New York City ... squeezing in one last pump before their fellow NFL tight end ties the knot.

Hopefully George didn't get too swole here ... he's got a blue suit he needs to wear in a few hours ... and if he bulked up too much, he might not fit!!!

George plays tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, Robert plays the position for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Zach is a free agent who has played 13 seasons in the NFL.

Play video content 6/23/26 Video: Taylor Swift Crashes Tight Ends & Friends With Unannounced Set

Travis is a tight end too ... for the Kansas City Chiefs ... and these guys all hang out in the offseason at Tight End University ... which Tay famously crashed with a surprise set late last month.