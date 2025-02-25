Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Fan's Full-Court Putt At Texas Tech Game

Patrick Mahomes didn't have much to celebrate after the Super Bowl, but he was back to being in good spirits at the Texas Tech basketball game on Monday ... losing his mind after a fan nailed a full-court putt!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar -- sporting a fresh cut -- and his wife, Brittany, had courtside seats to check out his alma mater's matchup against Houston ... and during a break in the action, one guy showed off his impressive golf game in an on-court promotion.

The fan hit the shot from the opposite baseline and through a hole in a board to win a big prize ... and everyone in the arena lost their minds -- including the three-time champion.

The dude ran around in excitement ... before beelining over to Mahomes, who rushed up and met him mid-air for a celebration.

Mahomes was clearly locked in on all the action throughout the night ... passionately supporting his Red Raiders in the top-ten contest against the Cougars.

But, just like Feb. 9, Mahomes tasted defeat ... as Texas Tech fell 69-61 on the night.

The two-time MVP naturally got a warm welcome in Lubbock -- he's maintained a great relationship with his former school ... especially after making a $5 million donation to the football program.