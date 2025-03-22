Travis Kelce Shows Off His Tight End At Golf With Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce gave fans a cheeky show Friday while golfing with his pal Patrick Mahomes ... hilariously bending over to give them a view of his, well, tight end!

Check out the pics ... the Kansas City Chiefs star seemed to know exactly what he was doing, giving onlookers a bootylicious display as he bent over with a smirk on his face.

Trav is known for putting on a show ... so it's no surprise he was seen cracking up after his move.

He and Patrick played a round of golf at North Carolina's Pinehurst Resort and drew a crowd. TK was filmed perfecting his putt ... prompting cheers from onlookers as he finished the hole.

The golf outing marks Travis and Pat's first public sighting together after the Kansas City Chiefs were destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX last month. Rumors about their friendship swirled all season ... but it appears to have survived the upset.

Travis has kept a relatively low profile since the loss, though he was photographed heading to an NYC dinner date with Taylor Swift last week at Del Frisco's Grille in Brookfield Place.

The couple tried to avoid being seen ... sneaking into the restaurant through the back.

While they're trying to stay on the DL, it looks like they're not completely opposed to the spotlight because Travis hinted on this week's "New Heights" podcast that he's going to try to convince Tay to head to a New York Knicks game.