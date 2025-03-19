Travis Kelce Hints At Attending NY Knicks Game With Taylor Swift

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have kept a low profile since the Super Bowl thrashing, but there's a chance the superstar couple may soon reemerge at the World's Most Famous Arena to catch a Knicks game!

Trav and bro Jason chopped it up with Ben Stiller on this week's episode of "New Heights," with the actor telling the story of meeting Swift at a game a decade ago.

"I was there with my son," Stiller said. "We FaceTimed my daughter, who is a huge Swiftie. She's 23 now, we had the best time. She was incredible."

The 35-year-old future Hall of Fame TE couldn't help but agree with Stiller's sentiments on his girl, saying, "He thinks the same thing, so it's perfect."

Kelce then told Stiller, who is a massive Knicks fan, that "Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game."

If they find time to check out Jalen Brunson and the third-place Knicks, Stiller said he could hook the couple up, but joked that they wouldn't need help getting in.

"I need help," Jason said.

The last time we caught a glimpse of Kelce and Swift they were in NYC, keeping a low profile while hitting up Manhattan steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille.

Despite not being seen in public much since the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Eagles, TK says Taylor has been helping him get through the loss.