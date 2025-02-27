Travis Kelce Says He's Not Retiring, 'I Can't Go Out Like That!'

... 'Can't Go Out Like That'

Play video content Pat McAfee Show/ESPN

Travis Kelce isn't going anywhere.

The Kansas City Chiefs star just announced he's returning next season ... saying losing Super Bowl LIX left a "bad taste in my mouth."

The 35-year-old tight end revealed his plans in a text message to Pat McAfee ... who read it out loud on his ESPN show on Thursday.

"My dog!!! I'm coming back for sure," McAfree read from his exchange with Kelce. "I'm gonna try and get in the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop."

"Gotta real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle."

Kelce added, "I can't go out like that," according to the host.

That's obviously a reference to the beatdown the Chiefs took against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month -- which ruined K.C.'s historic three-peat hopes.

Kelce said shortly after the 40-22 loss it was a "hard reality," but tipped his hat to the Eagles and apologized to Chiefs fans for the crushing defeat.

Play video content 2/12/25 New Heights

2024 wasn't the 10-time Pro Bowler's best season by any means ... he had 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, which were career lows.