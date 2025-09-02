Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Definitely Get a Prenup, Celebrity Attorney Says

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Need a Prenup, Divorce Attorney Says ... There's Too Much Money at Stake!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor swift travis kelce no prenup getty 1
Getty Composite

Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift last week -- instantly becoming the engagement of the year -- but now fans are wondering if the other big question has been asked yet ... yep, we’re talking about a prenup!!!

090225_jonathan_levin_kal
WHAT'S MINE IS YOURS...OR NOT???
TMZ.com

TMZ spoke exclusively with top divorce attorney Jonathan Levin to get insight into what a prenuptial agreement between one of music’s biggest stars and one of the NFL’s most marketable athletes would actually look like ... and he says he doesn't see a world where those papers go unsigned.

Attorney Levin (no relation to Harvey Levin)  tells us ... for people like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, there’s a number of things they’re going to want to cover -- a big one being the privacy factor.

According to him, their privacy is definitely going to be the most important consideration -- since the process of divorce goes through a very public setting -- and keeping it under wraps is something the busy couple would want to do.

Levin says the famed couple will probably select a private judge, a retired judge, or a binding mediation – any of which would certainly be a more private choice – especially if there are financial filings ... saying "we’re talking about a lot of money here."

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Engagement Photos
Launch Gallery
The Proposal Launch Gallery

In this lawyer's experience, he personally doesn't see a reality where they don’t draw up a prenup ... especially with such high-profile celebrities, and especially when you have such high-end sponsorships and endorsements.

0826-Taylor-Swift-Travis-Kelce-Together-PRIMARY

Also worth noting ... if kids ever come into the picture, the last thing either of them would want is to deal with custody or parenting issues in a public courtroom.

082625_taylor_swift_engagement_newsdesk.01_00_23_20
TRAYLOR ROCKS THE NEWSROOM!!!
TMZ.com

Levin reveals the typical formula from what he's seen in higher-end celeb prenups ... they keep everything separate and clarify separate property, so it's cleaner if they have to "dissolve the marriage" ... the Swifties' worst nightmare.

Related articles