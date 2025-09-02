Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Definitely Get a Prenup, Celebrity Attorney Says

Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift last week -- instantly becoming the engagement of the year -- but now fans are wondering if the other big question has been asked yet ... yep, we’re talking about a prenup!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ spoke exclusively with top divorce attorney Jonathan Levin to get insight into what a prenuptial agreement between one of music’s biggest stars and one of the NFL’s most marketable athletes would actually look like ... and he says he doesn't see a world where those papers go unsigned.

Attorney Levin (no relation to Harvey Levin) tells us ... for people like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, there’s a number of things they’re going to want to cover -- a big one being the privacy factor.

According to him, their privacy is definitely going to be the most important consideration -- since the process of divorce goes through a very public setting -- and keeping it under wraps is something the busy couple would want to do.

Levin says the famed couple will probably select a private judge, a retired judge, or a binding mediation – any of which would certainly be a more private choice – especially if there are financial filings ... saying "we’re talking about a lot of money here."

In this lawyer's experience, he personally doesn't see a reality where they don’t draw up a prenup ... especially with such high-profile celebrities, and especially when you have such high-end sponsorships and endorsements.

Also worth noting ... if kids ever come into the picture, the last thing either of them would want is to deal with custody or parenting issues in a public courtroom.

Play video content TMZ.com