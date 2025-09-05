Taylor Swift Skips Chiefs Against Chargers Game in Brazil

Kansas City Chiefs football is officially back ... but the team will be missing its most popular fixture for the 2025 season kickoff in Brazil -- Taylor Swift.

TMZ has confirmed the superstar will be notably absent tonight when her fiancé's team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo.

Sources tell TMZ ... it's not a shocker Taylor skipped the international game ... since none of the WAGs made the trip. It's just a 2-day jaunt leaving no time for the fams to intermingle. Plus, it's safe to assume security for Taylor played a role in the decision-making.

Still, it's a pretty big deal ... since it's the first game since she and Travis Kelce damn-near broke the internet when they announced their engagement last month.

As literally everyone knows -- whether they care or not --- the couple broke the huge news on August 28 via social media ... and made global headlines shortly thereafter.

And while there have been a few unsubstantiated reports about their possible wedding planning ... no one actually knows anything. And let's be honest ... they're both a little busy right now with his season underway and her upcoming album that'll likely result in another world tour.