WWE Legend Dennis 'Loverboy' Condrey Dead at 74

Pro wrestling icon Dennis “Loverboy” Condrey has died at the age of 74, according to fellow wrestling star Dax Harwood, who shared the news Friday.

Harwood took to Instagram with an emotional tribute, calling Condrey "a true Pioneer of Professional Wrestling" and revealing the two would text after every match, and Condrey would always tell him what he liked and what needed improvement ... something Dax says will "never be lost" on him.

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Harwood goes on to include that Condrey’s wife gave him the green light to set up a GoFundMe in order to help cover funeral costs and bills she’s now left to handle on her own.

DH is remembering his good friend "Loverboy" as one-half of what he calls the greatest tag team of all time -- The Midnight Express with Bobby Eaton. He says he plans to honor Condrey’s legacy by keeping the Midnight Express spirit alive.

Condrey shot to fame in the late ’70s and ’80s, best known as one-half of the legendary Midnight Express.

All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to Condrey in a post on X, writing that “AEW and the wrestling world are mourning the passing of ‘Loverboy’ Dennis Condrey, one half of the legendary Midnight Express,” while offering condolences to his family, friends, and fans during the difficult time. Condrey officially retired from wrestling in 2011.

He was 74.