N3on Sports Beefed-Up Body Suit for New Fitness Journey Series

Play video content Video: N3on Showcases Fitness Transformation on New YouTube Channel Hardscope

N3on's going to be documenting his fitness journey for the world to see, and it features a beefed-up bodysuit that's more massive than his following on Twitch.

TMZ obtained the promo for his new show "R3born with N3on" ... which will follow the influencer's fitness journey, while he also works to keep up with his intense streaming schedule.

The promo shows N3on stepping into the gym, looking to get swole ... when the gym rats give him the lore of the establishment's founder -- a ripped version of the streamer named "Nehahn."

The series will be part of the inaugural creator-led lineup from DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish ... who's launching a new YouTube channel for his media company, HardScope.

HardScope's programs also include Zach Justice getting to the bottom of couples' relationship beefs, Matcrackz helping celebs hunt down their most-sought-after memorabilia and Bloody Osiris jet-setting to various places to find the perfect fit and photo-op.

According to Variety, the creators will also be equity partners in the IP, to help build things like live shows, brand partnerships, licensing and distribution.