N3on and Alabama Barker Arrive at West Hollywood Nightclub Together

Play video content Video: N3on and Alabama Barker Hit Up West Hollywood Nightclub Together TMZ.com

Alabama Barker and the streamer N3on are seemingly on speaking -- and clubbing -- terms again ... arriving at a Los Angeles hot spot together after a nasty spat.

The stars hopped out of a car together outside Zouk Nightclub in West Hollywood Wednesday night for The Internet Ball ... and photogs mobbed them instantly.

While the duo didn't say much before entering the establishment, simply hanging out together is a big improvement over the previous tension in their relationship.

ICYMI ... N3on told his fans he caught feelings for Alabama -- but instead of reciprocating -- he says she took him for a ride that cost him a pretty penny.

N3on says he spent more than $100K on Travis Barker's daughter before he realized she didn't feel the same way about him ... and the two put their friendship on pause.

Apparently, they've worked out their issues.

Alabama hosted The Internet Ball, bringing together some of the biggest names in music, social media, and streaming.

N3on went all out too ... presenting Alabama with a massive bouquet of white roses and served as her date for the night.

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It'll be interesting to see if this is a rekindled friendship or something more.