Travis Barker and Alabama Cheer On Landon at L.A. Gig

Play video content Video: Alabama and Travis Barker Support Landon Barker at Show TMZ.com

Travis Barker's drum kit got the night off at a recent concert ... because proud-dad duty was calling.

The Blink-182 rocker traded the stage for the sidelines recently when he showed up at Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood to support son Landon Barker's latest performance ... and TMZ captured the family affair on video.

Watch the clip ... Landon's front and center, rocking out with his band in front of a packed house ... Travis and daughter Alabama Barker cheering him on.

Alabama appeared to be in full proud-sister mode ... pulling out her phone to film Landon's set as he rocked the stage, soaking up the spotlight.

It's a role reversal for Travis, who's spent decades commanding stages around the world.

This time, though, he looked perfectly content playing fan and proud pap while his son handled the entertainment.

As you know, the Barker family has become a fixture in pop culture over the years ... with Landon pursuing his own music career while Alabama continues building her massive online following.