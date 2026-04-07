Alabama Barker Wears Raunchy Butt-Baring Outfit for L.A. Outing

Alabama Barker went full look-at-me mode while stepping in a seriously cheeky outfit that left little to the imagination while she was out and about yesterday.

The 20-year-old rocked a skintight look with a sheer panel across the back while out in Calabasas Monday, putting her backside fully on display, while a bold halterneck cutout up front showed off major cleavage.

Safe to say this wasn’t your casual jeans-and-a-top moment ... the fit was tight, revealing, and probably not the most comfortable, but clearly that wasn’t the point.

Alabama owned it, strutting with confidence as cameras rolled, flanked by two guy friends on motorbikes.