Alabama Barker Dresses Up in Skimpy Take on Ole Miss Cheerleader Uniform

Alabama Barker's got a lot of team spirit ... and, not a lot of clothes -- baring nearly all in a tiny take on an Ole Miss cheerleader outfit!

The model and rapper shared several snaps in a cleavage and tummy revealing baby blue top -- with the Nike symbol on one side of her chest and "Ole Miss" written out on the other side.

She added a tiny skirt and knee-high white boots to the look ... while giving the camera a seductive look from Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Alabama's not alone either ... she's with a few of her friends -- all who are wearing equally revealing outfits, though it seems pretty clear Alabama's the head cheerleader in this situation.

Alabama captioned the post "Ya… #olemiss" before adding people should tune into her live stream tomorrow to watch Ole Miss take on LSU.

The Rebels have started off the season 4-0 and are ranked 13th in the country -- though LSU is also 4-0 and they're ranked 4th ... so, it's sure to be a tight matchup.

BTW ... seems Barker's making appearances at multiple college football games this season -- 'cause she dressed in her hottest crimson and gold Dolce & Gabbana 'fit to attend USC's blowout 73-20 victory against Missouri State at the end of August.