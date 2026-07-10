N3on Sues Dietary Supplement Company For Using His Image

N3on is taking dietary supplement company Goli Nutrition to court ... claiming they used footage of him in a promotional video for their gummies without his permission.

According to newly filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, N3on -- AKA Mikyle Rafiq -- is going after Goli Nutrition for misappropriation of his likeness and false endorsement ... alleging Goli published a promotional video on its verified Instagram account which displayed his mug overlaid with captions including "WHY everybody meets SAME PROBLEM," "testosterone," and "ashwagandha."

The promotional video was for a bottle of Goli Ashwagandha Gummies -- which apparently function to lower cortisol, ease anxiety, and improve sleep.

N3on claims that by juxtaposing his image with the product promotion, Goli violated his right to control the use of his name, image, and likeness ... and made it look like he's endorsing the product, which he thinks trades on his "hard-earned fame and goodwill to lend false credibility" to the gummies.

Looks like Goli may need a taste of their own gummies ... because N3on -- and his one million subscribers on YouTube and 1.5 million followers on Instagram -- could create a stressful situation in court for the supplements company.