I Gave the Sharks More Room Than They Had Before!

Play video content Video: Jason Derulo Sounds Off on Backlash Over His Living Room Shark Tank

Jason Derulo hears the backlash about the shark tank he has in his living room ... and tells TMZ he's figuring out what to do about it.

We caught up with the singer in L.A. Thursday, who said his sharks have more space now than they did in the aquarium he bought them from.

That being said, JD promises he's listening to the criticism and trying to find the best way forward.

ICYMI, Jason caught a lot of heat after he showed streamer N3ON the circular tank in the floor of his Tarzana, CA, home.

Play video content Video: Jason Derulo Shows off Fancy Shark Tank To Streamer N3on YouTube/N3on

The International Fund for Animal Welfare slammed the celeb for setting a "bad example." IFAW Program Manager of Wildlife Cybercrime Christian Plowman called him out, saying it's not a good look to keep sharks as pets for clout.