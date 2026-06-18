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Jason Derulo Sounds Off on Backlash Over His Living Room Shark Tank

Jason Derulo I Gave the Sharks More Room Than They Had Before!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SHARK WHISPERER
Video: Jason Derulo Sounds Off on Backlash Over His Living Room Shark Tank

Jason Derulo hears the backlash about the shark tank he has in his living room ... and tells TMZ he's figuring out what to do about it.

We caught up with the singer in L.A. Thursday, who said his sharks have more space now than they did in the aquarium he bought them from.

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YouTube/N3on

That being said, JD promises he's listening to the criticism and trying to find the best way forward.

ICYMI, Jason caught a lot of heat after he showed streamer N3ON the circular tank in the floor of his Tarzana, CA, home.

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JAWS-DROPPING AQUARIUM
Video: Jason Derulo Shows off Fancy Shark Tank To Streamer N3on
YouTube/N3on

The International Fund for Animal Welfare slammed the celeb for setting a "bad example." IFAW Program Manager of Wildlife Cybercrime Christian Plowman called him out, saying it's not a good look to keep sharks as pets for clout.

Based on what Jason told us, the jury's out on whether he's keeping the sharks or finding them a better home than his living room.

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