N3on, Benjy Chavez Swatted in Los Angeles

Kick streamer N3on ended up on his knees with his hands behind his head Sunday ... all thanks to a swatting call that went down while he was streaming in Los Angeles.

You can see in the video ... he was walking down Melrose Ave. with his friend Benjy Chavez when deputies instructed them to stop moving and drop to the cement.

N3on and Benjy Just Got Swatted and Arrested while livestreaming in LA💀😱 pic.twitter.com/NaTPOl3VwV @Nolimitzor_X

N3on immediately followed instructions ... while Benjy seemed spooked. But, N3on quickly confirmed he knew he was being swatted -- as did the person behind the camera.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... someone called 911 saying there were individuals attempting to shoot up the area. Deputies located N3on and Benjy, and briefly detained them while they determined it was a swatting. No arrests were made.

Play video content TMZ.com

This isn't the first time N3on has been swatted before -- a swatting call was made while he was streaming 24/7 from his Los Angeles home back in October ... and got banned from filming in the city during his 30-day show dur to the ordeal.