Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Fans Speculate Iggy Azalea and Streamer N3on Hooked Up After Cryptic Tweet

Iggy Azalea Unfriendzoned N3on?! ... Here's What Fans Are Saying

By TMZ Staff
Published
iggy azalea and neon getty 2
Getty

Fans think Iggy Azalea and streamer N3on did the deed after the Aussie rapper posted a cryptic tweet ... and they've got lots of thoughts.

ICYMI, the "Fancy" hitmaker and N3on have been streaming together for months, and in September, she claimed she signed him to a multi-million deal for her MOTHERLAND digital gaming venture.

iggy azalea and neon x

But ... fans have continued to speculate that their relationship is more than platonic, and are certain they finally took it to the next level after Iggy tweeted ... "That didn’t last long 🤷‍♀️" on Wednesday.

iggy azalea and neon fan reactions x 1

Just check out the comments -- fans are convinced Iggy's talking about N3on's performance in bed. On the bright side, they're not dragging him for it ... with many saying his "aura" makes up for any lack of performance in the sheets.

TMZ has reached out to Iggy's reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

Though fans aren't totally convinced there isn't something going on between the pair, the "Problem" singer confirmed on a previous stream that she did, in fact, friend-zone him ... while announcing she signed him.

Iggy Azalea's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Iggy Azalea's Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

The reignited speculation comes after the pair turned heads once again when Iggy made several suggestive comments in a row during their recent joint stream.

Iggy can be quite chatty on social, so perhaps she'll clear the air. Stay tuned ...

Related articles