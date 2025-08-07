Streamer Sam Frank Breaks Into Tears, Announces Split From N3on
Sam Frank and N3on -- two prominent social media personalities -- have officially split ... and, Frank couldn't hold it together while revealing the sad news to her followers.
Frank announced the news on her stream Wednesday ... telling fans the two needed to split if they had any chance of getting back together sometime down the road.
Frank says the two got "too comfortable" ... and, she says N3on -- who also goes by Mikyle Rafiq -- didn't feel he could grow in their current circumstances ... but, the two still love each other deeply.
Watch the clip ... the breakup sounds amicable, but not super mutual -- Sam seems to imply that she would've been happy to keep on in their relationship.
N3on addressed the breakup on his own stream ... reiterating that his relationship felt too comfortable -- and, he can't reach the top of his field if he gets too complacent.
Sam exposed N3on to so many more parts of life, he says ... adding he was a "f***ing loser" with no life before he met her.
The streamer adds that he doesn't want people talkin' you-know-what about Sam ... because there is no beef between them -- their relationship just isn't working for them at the moment.
Sam and N3on were together for about two years before their breakup ... and, while some fans are already trying to connect N3on with Iggy Azalea romantically, it sounds like he's going to be in full grind mode for the foreseeable future.