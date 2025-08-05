Becky Lynch Trolls Nikki Bella Over John Cena Breakup On 'Raw'

... 'You Can't See Him Anymore!!!'

For the second time this summer, a Nikki Bella breakup was savagely used as fodder by one her WWE rivals.

The latest trolling went down on "Raw" on Monday night ... as Becky Lynch and Bella were cutting a promo inside a ring at the Barclays Center in New York.

Lynch brought up her marriage to Seth Rollins -- before ribbing Bella over her 2018 split with John Cena.

"Me and my hot husband," she said into a microphone in front of thousands of wrestling fans, "are the greatest wrestling couple of all-time."

"But, wait a minute, at one point, that would have been you and your ... oh, wait, you can't see him anymore!"

Lynch used Cena's iconic "You Can't See Me" celebration to emphasize her point.

The crowd went nuts -- a "holy s***" chant actually broke out -- and it took Bella a few moments to compose herself before she responded.

It's now the second time in just a few weeks that a Bella opponent has brought her personal life into the squared circle ... Liv Morgan referenced her highly publicized divorce from Artem Chigvintsev during a June episode of "Raw."

Bella appeared similarly shocked by the barb then -- though it does seem likely she's given the WWE the OK to use it all, as at least one uncleared divorce quip was just recently panned by Triple H.