Triple H Addresses Tiffany Stratton's Charlotte Flair Divorce Line, 'Not How We Do This'

It wasn't just Charlotte Flair who got pissed off by Tiffany Stratton bringing up her divorces during "SmackDown" back in April ... 'cause it turns out WWE CCO Triple H demanded an apology over the unscripted jab.

Paul Levesque's real-time reaction to the viral moment was captured on the new Netflix documentary, "WWE: Unreal" which takes fans behind the scenes of the company's creative process.

If you didn't watch the OG clip ... Stratton and Flair were cutting a promo in the build-up to their WrestleMania 41 title match -- with Tiffany pointing at her ring finger and saying "What's that record, 0-3?"

Once backstage, Triple H asked if all that was on script ... with Stratton and the writer saying the divorce part was not included in the final draft.

Another producer told him the line put Flair "over the edge" and left her "upset."

"I need Tiffany to understand that's obviously not how we do this," he said. "She needs to go to Charlotte and apologize, and they need to get on the same page."

It's unclear how that conversation went, as the show then pivoted away from the moment.

Flair addressed the line in an article she wrote for The Players' Tribune, saying that "it rocked me legit."

"So I wasn't expecting it to come up in that promo ... and then all of a sudden I had an entire arena cheering as I got mocked for something that was (and frankly still is) devastating to me."

The 39-year-old first got married to Riki Johnson in 2010 ... but the two got divorced in 2011 -- citing incidents of domestic violence.