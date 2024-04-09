WWE Interested In Bringing Jason Kelce Back After WrestleMania Appearance

Jason Kelce's retirement might not last very long -- TMZ Sports has learned the Philadelphia Eagles legend would be welcomed back to WWE with open arms ... this after crushing his WrestleMania 40 appearance!!

The elder Kelce bro and his former teammate, Lane Johnson, shocked the Philadelphia crowd on Saturday ... when they sprang into action to help Rey Mysterio and his partner Andrade beat his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Santos Escobar in their tag-team match.

Kelce and Johnson found themselves in the middle of the scrap ... with Travis' bro doing some serious damage on Dom as Rey and Andrade won the match.

The moment Kelce and Johnson revealed their identities was a huge hit with wrestling fans ... so naturally, with Jason's schedule clear now that his football career is over, we asked around to see if Triple H's organization was open to more opportunities with the All-Pro center.

Unsurprisingly ... it was a resounding "Yes."

Of course, many folks -- including WWE's The Miz -- feel like Kelce would be a great fit with the promotion ... especially considering he's a freak athlete with a larger-than-life personality.

Miz even offered to train the big guy ... saying he'd turn him into a true superstar!!

Unclear if Kelce would take WWE up on any future offers -- after all, he's been busy with NFL stuff the past 13 years and deserves a break.