Odell Beckham Jr. Cut By Giants Three Games Into Return To New York

Odell Beckham Jr.'s second act in New York didn't last long ... after three very quiet games, Big Blue cut the former All-Pro wideout, paving the way for him to sign with another team.

There was a ton of excitement swirling around the 33-year-old aging superstar when he signed with the Giants, and against all odds, actually made the 53-man roster.

Unfortunately, this fairy tale doesn't come with a happy ending.

Odell was all but invisible during the Giants' first three games. Beckham Jr. was only targeted once and never caught a pass. Three games played, zero receptions.

OBJ was relegated to the role of fourth receiver -- meaning he barely left the sidelines -- which severely limited his opportunity.

Add to it, franchise QB Jaxson Dart went down just a handful of plays into the team's second game. Backup Jameis Winston has been unable to get the offense going.

Does another team believe Odell still has something left in the tank, or is it curtains on the career of one of the generation's most exciting players?