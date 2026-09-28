Glen Powell Says Had No Idea Trump Was At the Texas-Tennessee Football Game

Play video content Video: Glenn Powell TMZ.com

Glen Powell was so stoked to be at the University of Texas football game this weekend that he didn't even notice President Trump was in the stands, too!

We got the actor and his girlfriend, Michelle Randolph, leaving LAX Monday ... and Glen was still basking in the Longhorns' big road win at Tennessee.

And while Glen may know ball, he says he didn't know DT was in the house ... claiming he didn't see POTUS get a mixed reaction when Trump was shown on the jumbotron.

To be fair, Glen had his hands full ... cheering on his top-ranked Longhorns from his box seats at Neyland Stadium with his smoking hot girlfriend.

We showed you the lovebirds cheesin' during the Longhorns' thrilling 20-17 win ... so between Trump, Texas football and Michelle, it's safe to say Glen's attention was NOT on the Prez.