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Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Pack on PDA in NYC

Glen Powell & Michelle Randolph Locking Lips in NYC

By TMZ Staff
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Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Spotted in NYC
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Lip Locked and Loaded Launch Gallery
The Image Direct

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph are smoochin' in New York City ... and not exactly trying to hide it.

We got photos of the pair out Saturday as they're seen showing some serious PDA while out in the Big Apple ... including multiple moments of hand-holding and a kiss that locked in the romantic outing.

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The Image Direct

The two appear relaxed as they walk through the city streets together, sticking close, and keeping cozy pretty much the whole time they’re out.

At one point, Glen and Michelle are snapped holding hands while navigating the NYC crowd, before later leaning in for a kiss that leaves little room for interpretation about their vibe.

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CASUAL OUTING???
Video: Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Show Off PDA in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Both kept things casual in their street style looks, blending into the busy city scene -- though the affection between them definitely stood out more than anything else.

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Getty

As we previously reported ... The two sparked romance rumors back in the fall after being spotted dancing together in Glen's hometown of Austin, Texas. Since then, they've been gallivanting around and cementing themselves as one of Hollywood's newest it-couples.

Neither Glen nor Michelle has publicly addressed their relationship status, but these photos are doing a lot of the talking for them ... so for now, NYC just got a front-row seat to a very public display of power-couple PDA.

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