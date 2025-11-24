Glen Powell Fuels Dating Rumors With Michelle Randolph, Dancing on Video

Glen Powell might officially be off the market, ladies ... he was spotted getting cozy on the dance floor with actress Michelle Randolph -- and the sparks between them were intense!

Check out the clip taken by an onlooker this weekend ... the Hollywood hunk was on the dance floor at The Broken Spoke in Austin, Texas with the blonde bombshell, mixing in with the other couples ... and he was locked in, swaying side to side with her and tossing a few very intimate glances her way.

GLEN POWELL AND MICHELLE RANDOLPH IM UP IM UPPPP pic.twitter.com/2BVrvZhTAD — Sarah | frankenstein era (@cloiskryptonite) November 24, 2025 @cloiskryptonite

It’s unclear whether it was a professional or personal hang or not at -- but what we do know ... a source tells TMZ Glen actually brought Michelle to his "Chad Powers" premiere party a couple months back.

Now, they haven’t confirmed a thing ... and there was zero hanky-panky or PDA. They were just doing what every other couple on that dance floor was doing -- but the chemistry was loud.

It comes after Glen’s breakup with model Gigi Paris -- a split that unraveled smack in the middle of all those rumors with Sydney Sweeney ... which ended up being nothing more than a very committed PR push for their movie, "Anyone But You."