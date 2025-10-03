Glen Powell Joining Peyton, Eli For Monday Night Football 'ManningCast'

Glen Powell is teaming up with Peyton and Eli Manning on their "Monday Night Football" simulcast for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars next week ... meaning the OG and new Chad Powers are coming face to face!!

TMZ Sports has learned the actor will be joining the Mannings as they watch Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs take on Travis Hunter and the Jags in their Week 5 matchup.

Of course, Powell's new series "Chad Powers" dropped on Hulu earlier this week -- which was inspired by a character Eli debuted during an episode of his "Eli's Places" series.

In 2022, the two-time Super Bowl champion donned a wig and mustache and hit a workout to try to join the Penn State football team as a walk-on, leading to the creation of CP.

With Powell's iteration, "A disgraced college quarterback named Russ Holliday disguises himself as Chad Powers and walks onto a struggling southern football team to revive his football career."

Who knows, maybe we'll get the chance to see the OG Chad Powers make a return during the trio's chat!!

Of course, the "ManningCast" has drawn some impressive guests over the years ... including President Barack Obama, Adam Sandler, NFL commish Roger Goodell, Bill Murray and more -- so adding Powell to the list just goes to show the Mannings can pull some big names!!

Outside of the show, expect the guys to discuss Powell's favorite team, the Texas Longhorns, and how they fared against the Florida Gators this Saturday. For those who live comfortably under rocks ... the Longhorns quarterback is the nephew of Eli and Peyton -- Arch Manning.

Play video content TMZSports.com