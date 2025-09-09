Peyton Manning Attempts To Recruit Pope Leo To 'ManningCast' With Handwritten Letters

Peyton Manning was more like Prayin' Manning on Monday night ... as he revealed he's desperately trying to get Pope Leo XIV to be a guest on his "ManningCast" show.

During the third quarter of the Vikings vs. Bears game at Soldier Field, Manning informed his massive audience that he went to great lengths to try to get His Holiness to come talk ball with him and his brother, Eli, during a "Monday Night Football" matchup.

Peyton Manning really handwrote a note to The Pope to try to get him on the ManningCast. pic.twitter.com/TivoZF8lT4 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 9, 2025 @OmahaProd

Peyton said he penned two handwritten letters -- one for the pope and another for his executive assistant -- and while they went unanswered for Monday's contest ... he threw up a Hail Mary that one day the pope might join him and his little bro on their ESPN2 broadcast.

"If you're watching, Your Holiness," Peyton said, "this is an open invitation. Come on the show anytime. It's you, it's Tiger Woods, it's Bradley Cooper, it's President Bush, it's Larry David. Y'all are our most wanted on that list for the 'ManningCast.'"

"Come anytime," he continued. "We'd love to have you, Your Holiness."

Pope Leo, of course, has a little more pressing things to tend to than regular season NFL ... though he has made it clear he does have a passion for American sports.

As a Chicago native, he's a huge White Sox fan who's received Bears-themed gifts before. And, earlier this month, he actually got a custom jersey from Manning's alma mater, the Univ. of Tennessee.

An honor to meet and speak with Pope Leo XIV last Wednesday at the Vatican. I presented His Holiness with a personalized @Vol_Football jersey. #EverywhereUT pic.twitter.com/OTswDofiK0 — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) September 8, 2025 @CSexton25

There is one more Bears game on the "MNF" schedule this season -- and it's got an Oct. 13 date, so there's plenty of time for the pope to prepare to chat with the Manning bros.