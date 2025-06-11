Pope Leo XIV Rocks White Sox Hat At Vatican

You can take the guy out of the South Side, but you can't take the South Side out of the guy ... 'cause Pope Leo XIV was spotted repping his White Sox at The Vatican!!

The pontiff ditched his zucchetto for a black ball cap during the general assembly in Rome this week ... giving a wide grin as he showed support for his local baseball team.

Maybe word hasn't made its way to Leo -- the Sox stink right now with a 23-44 record ... either that, or he's still keeping the faith.

It's gotta be cool for Sox fans nonetheless -- especially because Chicagoans can hit up the team's home stadium, Rate Field, later this week for his first address to America as the pope.

The White Sox commemorated Pope Leo XIV attending Game 1 of the 2005 World Series with a graphic installation in the section where he sat. pic.twitter.com/Bd26uSQ6Uo — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 19, 2025 @CHSN_WhiteSox

The White Sox have certainly embraced one of their supporters being top dog in the Catholic church -- they even set up a mural in his honor inside the park with his own custom jersey and a pic of his appearance at the 2005 World Series.

Leo has received plenty of gifts after taking on the role -- and has even gotten his own Bears jersey.