Pope Leo XIV Joins White Sox Chants At Vatican

The Vatican City is slowly turning into the Windy City ... 'cause Pope Leo XIV was back showing major love for his Chicago White Sox this week!!

The Pontiff put his fandom on display as White Sox chants erupted during the General Audience address on Wednesday ... acknowledging the message of support for the ball club as he cruised around on the Popemobile.

Since being elected, Leo has embraced his South Side ties with open arms ... and he is no stranger to wearing his fandom on his sleeve.

Just last week, Leo was spotted rocking a White Sox cap during his weekly general assembly -- and followed it up days later by delivering his first address to the U.S. via video message that was recorded exclusively to the 30,000 people at Rate Field, the home of the Sox.

Not to mention the org. has also leaned into the Pope being a diehard -- even erecting a mural at the ballpark.

The Sox could certainly use a miracle right about now ... as they are currently 23-50 and sit at the very bottom of the American League.