Pope Leo XIV Poses on Motorcycle in Vatican, Signs It for Charity

Pope Leo XIV Highway to Heaven Mounts Up on Motorcycle!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
The Pope Hops on Motorcycle
AP

Pope Leo XIV looks ready to take on the Hell's Angels ... hopping on an all-white motorcycle outside the Vatican before signing it for charity.

The freshly appointed head of the Catholic Church hopped on the hog Wednesday after meeting with the "Jesus Bikers" -- an organization of religious riders who traveled all the way from Germany to Rome to meet the Pope.

Check out the clip ... Pope Leo puts pen to metal and signs his new name, before saddling up and sitting in the rider's seat.

Leo doesn't actually ride the white BMW R18 -- we imagine his security detail would pitch a fit if he revved the engine -- but even his appearance on the bike gets a loud ovation from the assembled crowd.

0903-Pope-Rides-Motorcycle-Sub1
AP

The Jesus Bikers reportedly plan to sell the bike and donate the cash to Missio Austria Children's Aid project in Madagascar.

Leo's not the first Pope to raise money with a pair of wheels ... a Harley-Davidson owned by Pope Francis motorcycle sold in 2014 for $284K, and the money went to a charity for the homeless in Rome.

0903-Pope-Rides-Motorcycle-Sub2
AP

Jesus take the handlebars!

