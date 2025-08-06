Glen Powell Helps Award UT Longhorns Football Scholarship To Walk-On

Play video content X/@TexasFootball

Glen Powell helped award a longtime Univ. of Texas walk-on a scholarship this week ... and video of the actor's awesome gesture will hit ya right in the feels.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star recorded the heartfelt message for linebacker Marshall Landwehr recently ... and when UT head coach Steve Sarkisian played it for the footballer in front of a Longhorns team meeting Tuesday, the room went nuts.

Check it out ... Powell, who once attended UT, told the fifth-year senior his "hard work has not gone unnoticed," before he announced, "That's why Texas is giving you a scholarship."

Landwehr was then mobbed by his teammates ... and it got super emotional.

The defender -- who's appeared in 15 games for UT since joining the squad in 2021 -- eventually got up in front of everyone and appeared to fight back tears.

"I've been doing this for five years," he said. "It doesn't get old. Keep working. This is the dream, man."