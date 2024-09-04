Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Glen Powell Films Football Scenes For New Sports TV Comedy 'Chad Powers'

GLEN POWELL Touchdown As Chad Powers!!!🏈

Glen Powell as Russ Holliday While Filming 'Chad Powers'
Glen Powell's on fire -- not just in Hollywood but on the field too -- showing out as he filmed his new sports TV comedy, "Chad Powers."

The actor's stepping into the cleats of Oregon Ducks college quarterback Russ Holliday -- and you can see him stretching out before the cameras roll in Atlanta ... featuring him dodging Georgia Bulldogs defenders and charging toward a winning touchdown.

Glen Powell Dress In A Football Uniform
These scenes are all about reliving his character’s glory days, with Glen rocking a youthful mullet, compared to the shaggier look he’s been sporting on other filming days.

The Hulu TV series tracks disgraced football player Holliday’s wild ride -- he dons a prosthetic disguise as 'Chad Powers' to give a flailing Southern football team a much-needed boost and revive his own career.

Glen Powell Dress In A Football Uniform
The role's inspired by Eli Manning’s ESPN+ docuseries "Eli's Places" ... where Eli went undercover in a wig and prosthetic makeup to dive into the walk-on process for college football.

Glen Powell Hot Shots
As for Glen ... it's another high-profile gig for him, proving from "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Twisters" to quirky "Chad Powers" ... he can tackle just about anything these days!

