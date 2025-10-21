Glen Powell's Birthday Gets Steamy Thanks to John Stamos' Naked Tribute

Birthday Burns Up Thanks to John Stamos' Steamy Photo Dump!!!

Happy birthday, Glen Powell ... and boy, is it a revealing one!

The "Top Gun: Maverick" hunk turned 37 Tuesday, and his buddy John Stamos marked the occasion by dropping a very cheeky tribute on Instagram featuring a carousel of photos that could easily double as a PG-13 calendar shoot.

"Happy Birthday @glenpowell, the man who's seen me naked more times than I'd like to admit. Love you buddy! Steam room date soon? xo JS," Stamos captioned the post.

The "Full House" star shared a series of throwback photos showing the duo's long-running friendship and lack of wardrobe. From sharing a snap in the sauna together to posing with nothing but a skateboard (and a prayer).

The guys first met back in 2015 on "Scream Queens," and have kept their friendship going ever since.