Glen Powell Jokes Jaguars Pool Shot 'Ruined My Night' On 'ManningCast'

Safe to say Glen Powell won't be lounging at the Jacksonville Jaguars' stadium pool anytime soon ... 'cause the actor says even the sight of the tank torpedoed his whole night!!

The "Chad Powers" star chopped it up with Eli and Peyton Manning during the "ManningCast" for the Jags vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday ... just like TMZ Sports reported was going to happen last week.

Peyton Manning: "Speaking of coconut oil, what's going on here?"



Glen Powell: "I really don't like that cameraman. Whoever cut to that.... Ruined my night..." #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/8jM6GKETXD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 7, 2025 @awfulannouncing

At one point in the broadcast, the control room cut to a group of people having a fun time in the infamous EverBank Stadium pool -- and Powell wanted to look away.

"I don't know why they cut there," he said. "I really don't like that cameraman. Whoever cut to that, ruined my night."

Ever the warrior ... Powell was able to find the strength to push on -- with the trio talking about the hit new Hulu series they worked on together.

At one point, they dissected a scene from the show where Eli is watching Powell's Powers deliver a touchdown pass ... showcasing the youngest Manning brother's acting chops.

According to the former New York Giants quarterback, it took him 27 tries to get the perfect line ... but Powell joked it was his live reaction to learning the character he brought to life was being taken from him.

"That wasn't even in the script," Powell said. "He just found out he was replaced as Chad Powers, that was just his reaction at the time. He has such a violent temper."