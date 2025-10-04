Glen Powell -- What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Well, hello there, Mr. Powell. If we must say, you're lookin' mighty fine on this sunny Satur-slay ...

Okay y'all ... scope out these two images of the hunky Hollywood actor, and see if you can find the changes ... Your time starts NOW!

Earlier this week in The Big Apple, Glen flashed a friendly wave to the paparazzi before making his way into "Good Morning America." The 36-year-old sported a bomber jacket, black pants and some dope accessories.

Here's one more funny clue for you: "Can I pet that dawwwg?!"