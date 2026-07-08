Glen Powell Kisses Michelle Randolph, Goes Instagram Official

Glen Powell is going Instagram official with Michelle Randolph, sharing a PDA-filled snap from their Fourth of July celebrations.

GLEN POWELL HARD LAUNCHING MICHELLE RANDOLPH OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/S3N3HxKI10 @cloiskryptonite

Check it out -- the actor posted a carousel of fun images from his Independence Day festivities on Instagram Tuesday, sneaking in one that shows him planting one on his smiling girlfriend.

Glen captioned his post, "Hell of a Fourth," and to that, we say ... that's one hell of a hard launch!

It wasn't exactly a secret the pair were dating -- they've been linked since late last year, and we just saw them packing on the PDA in New York City -- but they weren't IG official until now ... and that's a huge deal with Glen and Michelle's generation.

The pair has kept tight-lipped on their romance ... but this kissing photo is worth a thousand words ... and it will be interesting to see if their IG pages become a PDA playground.

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