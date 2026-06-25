LaVar Ball Reveals His Wife of 30 Years Left Him

Play video content Video: LaVar Ball Says His Wife of 30 Years Left Him

LaVar Ball has revealed that he and his wife of 30 years, Tina Ball, have taken their talents to Splitsville.

Check out the clip ... the father of NBA stars Lonzo, LaMelo, and former NBA G-Leaguer LiAngelo, was on N3on's podcast and revealed for the first time that he and Tina are no longer together.

It seems like she made the decision, and LaVar -- while he certainly seems hurt by it -- is rolling with the punches.

He says "we had our run," ... and even goes on to say she was getting older and had a stroke -- which was back in 2017 -- but "she was always beautiful in my eyes."

Despite the ongoing split, LaVar says he's ballin' with a new lady ... but the basketball patriarch is keeping her identity on lock.