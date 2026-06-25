Tia Mowry Gushes About New Boyfriend, But Laughs Off Marriage Question

Aisle Be There For My New BF?

Play video content Video: Tia Mowry Gushes About New Boyfriend, Laughs Off Marriage Question TMZ.com

Tia Mowry is officially off the market -- and while she's more than happy to gush about her new man, don't expect wedding bells just yet!

Check out our chat with Tia in NYC, shortly after she hard-launched her boyfriend, Javone Williams. We asked whether another trip down the aisle could be in the cards, and she definitely responded ... pretty quickly, too.

Tia said a lot without saying a lot -- read into that what you will -- but one thing's crystal clear ... Tia is absolutely smitten, telling us everything's going amazingly with Javone.

Catch the full clip ... because Tia also opens up about putting herself back out there after heartbreak, and whether jumping back into the dating scene made her nervous.