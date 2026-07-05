Mexico World Cup Fans Attempt to Sabotage Team England's Sleep Ahead of Match

Tensions are already flaring ahead of Sunday’s FIFA showdown ... with England’s squad reportedly getting a chaotic night of “pre-match hospitality” from passionate Mexico supporters outside their team hotel.

According to social media videos circulating online, large groups of Mexico fans gathered outside the England team’s hotel overnight ... setting off fireworks and blasting loud music in what appeared to be an effort to disrupt the squad’s sleep before the big match.

🚨🚨| Another view of the Mexican supporters outside the England hotel at 2am! 💥pic.twitter.com/t3pw1i549Z @centregoals

Clips show fireworks lighting up the night sky near the hotel perimeter as chanting fans waved flags and sang well into the early hours. Other videos captured booming speakers playing music at high volume and people playing drums, with the noise echoing through the surrounding streets.

Mexican fans trying to disrupt the England team during the night ahead of tonight’s big game… 😭🫣 pic.twitter.com/TVH7KKEOmB @FBAwayDays

It’s unclear whether any players were directly affected, but the timing of the late-night celebration had all the makings of a deliberate attempt to throw England’s preparation off schedule ahead of Sunday’s match.

Security and local police were present around the hotel entrance, though there have been no confirmed reports of arrests or confrontations between fans and authorities. Neither team has commented publicly on the overnight disturbance.

While Mexico supporters clearly made their presence known, England will now have to decide whether the noise was just passionate fandom ... or an early psychological shot fired before kickoff.