Diddy Fires Back at Former Child Actor Claiming He Was Assaulted As a Minor

Diddy plans to fight a lawsuit claiming he had sex with minors ... and he's pursuing all avenues the legal system has to offer.

Diddy's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, responded to a recent lawsuit from a John Doe who claims he was a child actor when Diddy allegedly assaulted him, telling TMZ … "This is a lie and completely made up. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone."

Engelmayer added ... "These allegations will be disproven like all of the rest. He is going to pursue all avenues he can to defend himself and make sure those who start and spread lies are held responsible."

A source close to Diddy clarifies Engelmayer is talking about pursuing legal avenues against Diddy's accusers.

We broke the story ... the lawsuit claims Diddy rubbed his body and performed oral sex on the alleged victim at a Hollywood party in 2007 ... while he was still a minor.

The former child actor -- now an adult man -- is suing Diddy for unspecified damages.