Diddy Sued by Male Who Claims Sexual Assault As a Minor

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with a new lawsuit ... this time from a man who claims Diddy sexually assaulted him when he was a minor under the guise of helping his acting career.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, a man suing as a John Doe said he was already a working child actor when invited to a Hollywood Hills party in 2007 as a networking event ... which is when he says he met Diddy. The man says the rapper invited him to talk in private about career opportunities.

Once alone, according to the docs, the man claims Diddy was rubbing on parts of his body, working his way down before he allegedly performed oral sex on the man while also pleasuring himself. The man claims he told Diddy the situation was making him uncomfortable before the oral sex.

When he was done, he claimed Diddy said he would keep him in mind for possible opportunities before leaving the room and the man by himself. In shock, the man says he left the party shortly after the alleged encounter.

The man is suing Diddy and some agents -- who he claims had a duty to protect him from dangers like this -- for unspecified damages.