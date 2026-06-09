Diddy's Right Hand Woman Gets Male Accuser’s Sex Trafficking Case Tossed

Diddy’s longtime right-hand woman, Kristina Khorram, scored a huge win in court after a judge dismissed sex trafficking claims against her ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge sided with Kristina at a recent hearing in June. The judge ruled that the sexual battery, sex trafficking, and several other claims brought against Kristina by Diddy’s former employee, Phillip Pines, were to be thrown out of court.

The court found that Phillip failed to submit evidence to back up his claims Kristina could be held liable for any of the alleged crimes committed against him. The judge said Phillip did not show Kristina had knowledge of any alleged sexual battery or knew about or benefited from any alleged sexual trafficking.

Kristina, who was described by another male Diddy accuser as a “Ghislaine Maxwell” figure, denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.

As TMZ first reported, Phillip, who worked for Diddy from 2019 to 2021, sued the mogul and Kristina for alleged sex trafficking, sexual battery, and more.

In his suit, he claimed he was responsible for setting up hotel rooms for Diddy’s freak-offs. Phillip said he had to stock rooms with baby oil, sex toys, and other products. He said he was also instructed to clean up the hotel rooms when Diddy was finished.

As for Diddy, his team denied Phillip’s claims shortly after the suit was filed. A rep said, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone -- man or woman, adult or minor.”