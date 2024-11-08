Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat All Snubbed in 2025 Grammy Noms

Ariana Grande 'Wicked' Grammys Snub!!! Dua, Doja & More Shocks

The 2025 Grammy nominations gave props where they're due, but also had some jaw-dropping snubs -- including of Ariana Grande.

The singer's seventh album, "Eternal Sunshine," got the cold shoulder in the Album of the Year category -- a major miss that kinda steals the spotlight from her 3 other noms. But, with all the "Wicked" movie buzz this year, she was probably too busy to go full throttle on promo, so that might’ve played a part.

It wasn’t just Ariana -- Dua Lipa, a Grammy darling since her 2019 Best New Artist win, also didn’t snag a single nomination for her album, "Radical Optimism."

Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff was a no-show in the Producer of the Year category -- which is shocking, especially considering he produced Taylor Swift’s "The Tortured Poets Department" and Sabrina Carpenter’s "Short n' Sweet," both of which are up for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

That's not all -- Hozier’s "Too Sweet" comeback, rising star Tyla’s self-titled debut, and Doja Cat’s latest "Scarlet" album all got zero love. Ouch!

Goes without saying, with such a staggering amount of talent, every award show is bound to have its snubs -- which definitely doesn’t sit well with fans. But hey, there’s always next year to make up for it!

