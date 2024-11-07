Bowen Yang Apologizes to Ariana Grande for Open-Mouth 'SNL' Sketch Kiss

Ariana Grande just got a major apology from her "Wicked" costar Bowen Yang, who’s apparently still cringing over that smooch they shared in an 'SNL' sketch last month.

On Wednesday’s episode of the "Las Culturistas" podcast, Bowen said he just had to apologize to her for opening his mouth "too much" during their kiss -- and the star agreed, admitting she was left shaking afterward, but not in a bad way ... more in a "disarming" way.

It was all laughs from there -- Bowen kept on apologizing, but Ariana assured him she had no hard feelings.

She even said the kiss was exactly what she felt their characters needed, even though it wasn't in the original script -- later on, Bowen reached out, saying he felt that locking lips would be the way to go, too.