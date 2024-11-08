Taylor Swift Makes History With New Grammy Nom, Beats Out Barbra Streisand

Taylor Swift has made history with her latest Grammy nomination ... becoming the first female artist to be nominated for Album of the Year 7 times.

The pop star was previously tied with music legend Barbra Streisand for the honor ... as they both previously achieved 6 nominations in the top Grammys category.

However, with the release and critical success of her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift nudged past Streisand.

Swift already dominates this category, though ... as she's the most frequent performer in this category, having previously won the trophy 4 times. In fact, she won the golden gramophone in 2010, 2016, 2021, and 2024 for her work on albums "Fearless," "1989," "Folklore," and "Midnights."

Taylor was also nominated in a number of other major categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, among others.

However, Friday's Grammy nominations weren't all happy for Swift's camp, as longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff was surprisingly snubbed in the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category ... even after winning the trophy for the past 3 years in a row.