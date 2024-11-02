Taylor Swift Doesn't Let Tech Issue Faze Her Mid-Performance With Roaring Crowd

Taylor Swift ran into a tech issue while performing night 1 of her concerts in Indianapolis, Indiana ... but the superstar did not miss a beat -- literally.

Here's the deal ... while rockin' the Lucas Oil Stadium Friday, it appeared Taylor's in-ear monitors ran out of juice ... and video shows a crew member dashing out to swap batteries as TS belted "Lavender Haze."

🚨Taylor Swift being the cutest while getting her mic pack changed!



pic.twitter.com/L06Vb8UQEU — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 2, 2024 @TSUpdating

Some thought that perhaps it was a mic issue, but that seemed to be working just fine ... and she was holding onto her IEM during the quick switch.

Needless to say ... fans roared as soon as they realized something was happening, but TS was not going to allow it to ruin the moment.

After it was done ... Taylor thanked the crew member -- who got their own round of applause -- and continued jamming on as if nothing was wrong.

TS is finishing the US portion of her tour on Sunday in Indy ... then officially finishes her "Eras" tour in Vancouver on December 8.