OG 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Actor Says Cynthia Erivo Haters Sadly Typical

There has been an onslaught of outrage since it was announced Cynthia Erivo would star in a short run of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in L.A. ... but one former messiah actor says haters need to chill and maybe ask -- WWJD?

Here's the deal ... Cynthia will play Jesus in the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical in a three-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl in August ... and some people have gone berserk online over a Black queer woman being cast in the title role.

Ted Neeley, who played Jesus on Broadway and several world tours, as well as in the Golden Globe-nominated film, tells TMZ ... he's sadly not shocked the CE casting choice is getting backlash -- after all, he says the show has been polarizing since it opened decades ago!

The first run of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in 1971 was protested every day outside the NYC theater ... and Ted tells us the angry crowd sometimes tried to block cast and crew from even getting into the venue.

The reason? Most seemed to scream about how the rock musical depicting Jesus' final days was sacrilegious ... much like how haters are labeling the version starring "Wicked" sensation Erivo.

Ted tells us one day all those years ago, he was compelled to ask one of the protesters why they were so bothered -- and invited the man to actually see the show for free and then talk issues. Meeting up in the lobby after the curtain call, the one-timer hater was turned into a fan who said he very much enjoyed what he saw.

The OG Jesus has not seen "Wicked" ... but he tells TMZ he knows Cynthia is a big deal, and has confidence she is going to be spectacular in the 'Superstar' role.

And Ted hopes at least one of the current critics will actually give Cynthia's version that chance his production was given ... and then decide if it’s truly offensive.