Bring Wicked Home: Buy Film & More Movie Merch Now!

Need to learn the choreography to "What Is This Feeling?" … or dying to watch "Defying Gravity" on repeat?

With "Wicked" available to buy or rent on streaming right now, you can do all that and more from the comfort of your own home.

Still fixing for even more Elphaba and Glinda? We’ve also tracked down some of the best merch celebrating the movie — from LEGO sets to board games, dolls, bedding and more!

You've seen it in theaters, now bring "Wicked" home in multiple formats.

The digital release is already available to rent or buy right now and comes with bonus content and a sing-along version of the movie musical.

Out February 4, meanwhile, is the physical version of the flick -- available as a 4K with a Blu-ray and digital code, as well as Blu-ray and DVD only. Those can all be preordered now!

The 4K comes with both the theatrical and sing-along versions too -- as well as deleted and extended scenes and two commentary tracks -- one featuring director Jon M. Chu and another with stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

For those who are obsessed with the movie musical Wicked, and want to check out the (far more adult) book that inspired the award-winning musical, then check out the Wicked Years series box set is for you.

This stunning box set includes all four books in Gregory Maguire's bestselling Wicked Years series: Wicked, the novel from which the musical was adapted, Son of a Witch, A Lion Among Men, and Out of Oz. The covers featured beautiful artwork and illustrations, and will look perfect on any Wicked fan's bookshelf!

Transport yourself to the land of Oz with Monopoly: Wicked Edition .

With a new twist on the classic game, you'll play as a student at Shiz University. Move across the board acquiring locations, transports, and commodities -- all in hopes of gaining an invitation from the Wizard. The more each player owns, the more Ozian coins they can collect from other players. The last player with money when all others have gone bankrupt wins the game!

One Wicked fan wrote: "The Wicked Monopoly set is extremely well designed. It's obvious that a lot of time and effort went into designing it. Quality is superb all around. Very entertaining, sure to be a HUGE hit!"

Make your own magic with Foster Grant’s spellbinding sunglasses collection inspired by Wicked. The collection includes eight different pieces, featuring glasses in the style of both Glinda and Elphaba. If you’re into rose-color glasses with a little extra glitter or are going for a darker vibe that’ll have you feeling positively green, there’s definitely a style you’ll love.

Wicked LEGO Collection

LEGO fans of all ages are sure to love something from the brand's recently released Wicked collab. They'll have the chance to bring the movie to life in LEGO sets depicting recognizable and beloved moments from the movie.

Ranging from 304 to 945 pieces, these sets range in difficulty levels, appealing to young fans and LEGO collectors alike.

Wicked Dolls from Mattel

For Barbie lovers, Mattel has released a line of fashion dolls dedicated to Wicked. Featuring Glinda in her ruffled pink ball gown and tiara, and Elphaba outfitted in her dramatic cape and witch's hat, these dolls capture the true essence of the characters in the film. The collection also includes Nessarose wearing her puff sleeve dress and comes with her ornately detailed wheelchair ... as well as a bewitching Madame Morrible doll.

Mattel has also released several alternate designs of the dolls, including versions where Glinda and Elphaba can sing.

Franco Bedding Wicked Collection

You'll be dreaming of defying gravity while you snuggle up in your Wicked bedding from Franco. The home retailer teamed up with the highly anticipated flick to release a line of sheets, comforters and pillowcases featuring iconic imagery from the film. Their high quality bedding is crafted from super soft and long lasting microfiber material that will keep you warm and cozy all through the night.

Plus, Franco also crafted a satin pillowcase set, emblazoned with the phrase, "Take Flight, Fly Free, Defy Gravity" -- meaning you'll be sleeping in style and wake up with perfect hair.

Wicked Plushes

Add a touch of Wicked magic to your plush collection with these movie-accurate stuffed animals from The Noble Collection. Crafted with premium plush fabric, these Cowardly Lion Cub and Chistery toys are super soft and feature the Wicked logo embroidered in fine gold thread on the rear left paw. They're sure to be loved, whether you're a collector or a young fan!